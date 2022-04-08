Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Cairo, Khartoum)

The Sudanese arena is witnessing intense movement, and many indications indicate the imminence of announcing a new partnership between the military and new civilian forces to manage the transitional phase and face the enormous pressures that Sudan is currently facing at all levels.

Well-informed Sudanese sources told Al-Ittihad that the most prominent entities that will be included in the new partnership expected to be announced soon are a major part of the National Umma Party, the People’s Congress, the Democratic Unionist Party, the National Charter forces led by Mona Arko Minawi and Jibril Ibrahim, and the Umma Party led by Mubarak al-Mahdi. and others.

For their part, Sudanese experts assured Al-Ittihad that Sudan’s difficult conditions require a national consensus with the forces of the revolution and the street, warning that trying to find an alternative incubator will not work, and will face opposition from the Sudanese street, resistance committees, and the forces of freedom and change.

Brigadier-General Taher Abu Haga, media advisor to the President of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, stressed that a new political reality will be formed during the coming period, taking advantage of all the exclusive national initiatives led by Sudanese entities and authorities keen on Sudan’s interest and stability and working to ensure the success of the transitional period with all its sovereign, executive and justice institutions, the Electoral Commission and others. of institutions.

He added that the formation of the next government with creative cadres concerned with Sudan is a matter that represents the desire and choices of the silent majority that has been hurt by chaos and political barbarism.

He said that the country had lived through a difficult reality during the previous period, which required the birth of a new political reality aware of the national and popular interest, led by the forces seeking a better future for Sudan, pointing out that the birth of a new political reality is a dream of millions of Sudanese.