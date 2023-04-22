Plans for the evacuation of foreigners from Khartoum in the throes of the clash between the army and the paramilitaries they are ready to take action but the situation in the capital is still too dangerous and approx 140 Italians are still stuck in Sudan. Italy, as other Western countries are doing, is organizing the evacuation of its compatriots with military aircraft that have already been stationed in Djibouti, the small military base-state nestled between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia on the Gulf of Aden. We are working on a replica of the Afghanistan operation, but this time dedicated only to Italian citizens. A meeting aimed at preparing the emergency plan was held at Palazzo Chigi with the premier Giorgia Melonithe foreign minister Antonio Tajanithe undersecretary Alfredo Mantovanothe Chief of the Defense Staff Joseph Cavo Dragonethe general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in charge of the Joint Operational Command, and in charge of the Farnesina Crisis Unit and services. Meanwhile, the nightmare has already ended for 19 Italian tourists surprised by the war while on a cruise in the waters of Port Sudan: they were able to land in Hurghada in Egypt, as Tajani announced.
Tajani: still about 140 Italians in the country
For the evacuation of the Italians living in Khartoum “there are already the planes of the 46th Air Force Brigade in Djibouti”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, assuring that the Italian embassy in Sudan is open and that “all Italians are in contact with the embassy, many are already inside the residence” safe.
Over 150 evacuees arrived in Saudi Arabia
More than 150 people, including diplomats and foreign officials, have been evacuated from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This was stated by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, as reported by Al Jazeera. The ministry announced the safe arrival of 91 Saudi nationals and 66 nationals from 12 other countries: Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso.
Sources Palazzo Chigi, emergency plan for Italians in Sudan
Giorgia Meloni, according to sources at Palazzo Chigi, is following the evolution of the conflict in Sudan and held a meeting with Minister Antonio Tajani, Undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, the Chief of Defense Staff Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, head of the Joint Operational Command, the heads of the Farnesina Crisis Unit and the Security Services. During the meeting, the situation on the ground was examined, in direct contact with the units present in Sudan, and an emergency plan was prepared for the protection of our compatriots.
Tajani: We are encouraging a truce
«The Government is following minute by minute what is happening. From Pisa I spoke to the soldiers who are in Djibouti, I thanked and encouraged them, expressing the Government’s support and appreciation. We must do everything to protect the safety of our compatriots. The Embassy is fully operational. All Italians are in contact with our Embassy which is also able to supply food and water and has energy autonomy for several more days”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, speaking at a demonstration in support of the center-right candidate for mayor in Pietrasanta (Lucca), Alberto Giovannetti. “We hope that there can be a truce that we are encouraging and a ceasefire that will make any action easier,” added the minister.
“The international community puts pressure”: the appeal of civil organizations
“The international community must exert the maximum possible pressure to stop this war.” This is the message launched by the civil organization Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), one of the most influential in Sudan, which has asked other countries to impose immediate sanctions against the RSF army and paramilitaries, given that according to them the the ultimate goal of the fighting would be to consolidate the “militarization of the life of the country”. “The real goal is to eliminate the roots of civilian life in Sudan,” the FFC declared in a statement relaunched by the broadcaster Al-Hadath, then asking both parties involved in the clashes to respect the truce once and for all and to allow the opening of humanitarian corridors.
“For now, airports closed, we are trapped”: the testimony of an Italian
“The fighting continues, we are trapped, the airports are still unusable”: an Italian in Khartoum wrote in a message to ANSA when he answered a question on the intensity of today’s fighting in the afternoon. “The escape routes by land are too dangerous and complex,” added the source who prefers to remain anonymous given the dangerousness of the situation.
Here is the plan to evacuate the 200 Italians
A plan to evacuate about 200 Italians from Sudan has been prepared by the Army and the Air Force, in collaboration with the Farnesina. The transfer, as far as we learn, will take place via Djibouti, where an Italian contingent and military structures are already present. The organization is entrusted to the Operational Command of the Joint Forces Summit (COVI), led by General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.
Former Sudanese Foreign Minister: there is no ceasefire
“There was no ceasefire at all.” She told it to BBC the former foreign minister of Sudan, Mariam al-Mahdi, who is in Khartoum, where the most violent clashes are taking place. “We have been without electricity for the last 24 hours. We have been without water for six days,” al-Mahdi explained, adding that medical teams were also targeted during the fighting and that “there are several bodies of our young people dead on the streets of the capital.”
Use to compatriots: stay at home, do not go to the embassy
US Embassy in Sudan warns that it cannot currently offer emergency consular services and that due to insecurity in Khartoum and airport closures, a US government-coordinated evacuation of US citizens is currently not possible . The American diplomatic representation wrote it on Twitter, adding that «there are also reports of attacks, assaults on houses and looting. US citizens are strongly advised to stay indoors and sheltered until further notice, and to avoid going to the US embassy.”
Madrid assures: soon the repatriation of the Spaniards
The Spanish Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, assured that the Madrid government intends to repatriate as soon as possible all the Spaniards present in Sudan, including about 30 people who have not yet managed to take refuge in the embassy or the ambassador’s residence in Khartoum, where an attempt is being made to concentrate the Spanish community to facilitate their exit from the country. Robles recalled that there are already two planes in Djibouti ready to repatriate Spanish citizens as soon as conditions permit.
Army chief: RSF paramilitaries use civilians as human shields
“Rapid Support Force (RSF) paramilitary fighters are deployed in residential neighborhoods and use civilians as human shields.” This is what Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in Al Arabiya. Burhan also accused the RSF of “attacking diplomatic missions, ignoring international law” and of “turning hospitals into military sites”. “The RSF attacked shops, banks and government institutions,” Burhan added.
General al-Burhan: I away from here? Only in a coffin
“They’ll only take me away from here in a coffin.” This was stated in statements to al-Arabiya and al-Hadath by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese army, who claims he is unable to predict when the hostilities that began a week ago with the paramilitaries will cease in Sudan of the Rapid Support Forces. “No one can predict when this conflict will end – he insisted -. The first fundamental step is for the paramilitaries to withdraw from inhabited areas”.
GB, Sunak convenes an emergency meeting
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has convened an emergency meeting to discuss assistance to British citizens remaining in Sudan, while clashes continue in the African country. Government officials have announced that they are “doing everything possible” to support compatriots still present in the capital Khartoum.
Tajani: aircraft of the 46th Air Brigade in Djibouti
«I’m going to the 46th Air Brigade in Pisa to thank them for the work they do and the dedication they put into so many international and humanitarian missions. The aircraft that are already present in Djibouti can be useful in the next few hours to secure the Italians who are currently in Sudan”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said it today in Pisa.
The Philippine president: corridors for foreigners still under negotiation
The Philippines is facing a “major problem” in evacuating hundreds of citizens trapped in Sudan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said as reported Bloomberg: «None of the airports work. They are still under fire,” said the head of state. “We are also unable to establish a safe land route for them to leave. The road from Khartoum to Cairo, where the Philippine embassy is located, is long».
