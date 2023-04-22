Plans for the evacuation of foreigners from Khartoum in the throes of the clash between the army and the paramilitaries they are ready to take action but the situation in the capital is still too dangerous and approx 140 Italians are still stuck in Sudan. Italy, as other Western countries are doing, is organizing the evacuation of its compatriots with military aircraft that have already been stationed in Djibouti, the small military base-state nestled between Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia on the Gulf of Aden. We are working on a replica of the Afghanistan operation, but this time dedicated only to Italian citizens. A meeting aimed at preparing the emergency plan was held at Palazzo Chigi with the premier Giorgia Melonithe foreign minister Antonio Tajanithe undersecretary Alfredo Mantovanothe Chief of the Defense Staff Joseph Cavo Dragonethe general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in charge of the Joint Operational Command, and in charge of the Farnesina Crisis Unit and services. Meanwhile, the nightmare has already ended for 19 Italian tourists surprised by the war while on a cruise in the waters of Port Sudan: they were able to land in Hurghada in Egypt, as Tajani announced.

