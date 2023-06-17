Sudan | In Sudan, more than a million children have been forced to leave their homes because of the fighting

The fighting in Sudan has been going on for the third month already.

of Sudan the conflict has forced more than a million children to leave their homes. 270,000 of them have been in the Darfur region, says the UN children’s organization Unicef.

According to Unicef, in addition to the children who left their homes, at least 330 children have died and more than 1,900 children have been injured in the fighting. According to Unicef, the situation in the Darfur region in particular is worrying.

Unicef ​​warns that 13 million Sudanese children are in need of humanitarian aid.

“Children are trapped in a terrible nightmare — they have been in the crossfire, injured, abused, forced to leave their homes and experience disease and hunger,” said Unicef’s representative in Sudan Mandeep O’Brien.

of Unicef according to the western and central parts of Darfur, there are active battles and, for example, looting. The governor of the Darfur province was killed in the fighting in the region on Thursday Khamis Abdullah Abakar.

A spokesperson for the US State Department Matthew Miller has said that there have been reports of widespread sexual violence and killings in the area. According to him, the situation resembles the 2004 genocide in Darfur.

Director of UN Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths has warned that the situation in Sudan’s Darfur region is drifting towards a humanitarian disaster.

The fighting in Sudan has been going on for the third month already. At least 2,000 people have died and more than 2.2 million have been forced to leave their homes.

The fighting is about the conflict between representatives of the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary RSF forces fighting against it.