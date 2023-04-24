Sudan in flames, foreign nationals on the run. All Italians evacuated returning to Rome

Italy has completed a very delicate rescue mission, the one in Sudanwhere fighting has raged for more than a week between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Almost 150 compatriots trapped in Khartoumwhich they are who left the country at war and will presumably return to Rome this evening, April 24th.

Already yesterday, the first Italian C-130 took off for Djibouti carrying most of the compatriots who had asked to leave the country, while subsequently another 40 left for Djibouti, thanks to the collaboration with the Spanish armed forces.

AND in the late evening, Ambassador Michele Tommasi with military personnel left Khartoum. “After a day of anxious waiting, all our compatriots in Sudan who have asked to leave have been evacuated. There are also foreign nationals with them. Italy leaves no one behind” said the premier Giorgia Melonithanking all those who carried out the delicate operation. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani he had previously let it be known that “if things go the right way, we count on having our compatriots in Italy tomorrow”, specifying that they are 140 people plus some Swiss, employees of the Apostolic Nunciature and about twenty citizens Europeans for a total of about 200 civilians. Then in the evening the minister had given the news that “all the Italians who have asked to leave Sudan are safe and on their way to Djibouti”.

