Sudan | Human Rights Watch calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate Sudan’s war crimes

Around 3,000 people are estimated to have died in the months of violence in Sudan.

11.7. 18:38

Human rights organization On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate possible war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Fighting in Sudan has been going on for months. The UN warned on Monday that the country is on the brink of full-scale civil war.

Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary RSF (Rapid Support Forces) operating in Sudan, together with a group of allied Arab militias, executed at least 28 people belonging to the Masalit people in a short period of time in an attack on the town of Misterei at the end of May.

Ceasefires signed between the parties have broken down time and time again, and new airstrikes shook Sudan’s capital Khartoum again on Tuesday.

Cognoscenti have estimated that Army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former aide, the RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo support the continuation of the consumer war.

The US ambassador evacuated from Sudan at the beginning of the conflict John Godfrey warned that a military victory by either side would cause disproportionate human suffering and damage to the entire country, reports AFP.

According to Godfrey, the crisis could only be resolved through negotiations. However, according to him, the negotiations cannot and must not lead to the same situation as the violence that broke out in Sudan before April 15.

After the October 2021 coup, Sudan was ruled by a general junta headed by army general al-Burhan.

Conflict according to the next research institute ACLED, a total of about 3,000 people have died in the fighting in Sudan.

The Community of East African Nations, IGAD, said on Monday that it would ask the African Union to consider deploying an East African standby force in Sudan to protect civilians and secure humanitarian aid. However, continuous ceasefire violations would make it difficult to deploy troops.

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has objected to the IGAD statement, saying that the president of Kenya, who heads the community William Ruto has sided with the RSF forces.

of the RSF paramilitary forces have been accused of various abuses. The accusations also include crimes against humanity.

Human Rights Watch reported on Tuesday that several dozen people were killed and wounded in the attack on Misterei at the end of May. According to the human rights organization, the city of approximately 46,000 people was almost completely destroyed in the attack.

The International Criminal Court ICC is currently investigating war crimes during the violence that began in Darfur in 2003. According to the court, Janjaweed fighters who preceded the RSF started the violence at the time, in which tens of thousands of people died.

About 230,000 inhabitants of the Darfur region have fled the violence that started in April to neighboring Chad. The UN’s World Food Program has previously reported that many children who have become refugees suffer from severe malnutrition.