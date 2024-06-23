Sudan | Hidden from the world’s attention, a huge crisis is simmering, the effects of which may soon be seen in Europe – Graphics show the extent of the war

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Sudan is feared to be close to the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with millions suffering from hunger and forced to leave their homes. The war began in April 2023, when a power struggle between the commander of the Sudanese armed forces and the leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted into conflict. Several countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Russia, are involved in the conflict by supporting the warring parties. The world has forgotten the conflict in Sudan, say Sudanese Nureldin Satti and Eiman Baldo, who visited Helsinki.

Twenty a year ago, the world’s attention was on Darfur.

According to the United States, there was a genocide going on in Western Sudan. Hundreds of thousands of people died in Darfur in the 21st century from invisible violence, disease and hunger. Two million people had to leave their homes.

In 2006, celebrities, athletes and activists gathered in the streets of the US capital Washington to demonstrate against the conflict. For the crowd spoke also then Illinois Senator Barack Obama.

“If we care, the world will care,” Obama said.

Soldiers of the SPLM rebel forces stand next to a pile of ammunition in the town of Kapoeta in southern Sudan in June 2002.

Now Sudan is bubbling again. It has been bubbling since April of last year, when the commander of the Sudanese armed forces by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon that is, the power struggle between “Hemedt” turned into a conflict. Later, various rebel groups have also joined the fighting.

This time, however, the world’s attention is elsewhere, especially in Ukraine and Gaza.

At the same time, the situation in Sudan has grown to enormous proportions. According to the UN food program from Sudan could become the world’s biggest humanitarian crisisas the famine worsens and more and more people are forced to flee their homes.

According to official estimates, around 15,500 people have died, but the actual death toll is evaluated to be up to tenfold.

In Sudan, which has almost 50 million inhabitants, about a tenth of the inhabitants, or 5 million people suffers from extreme hunger and a total of 18 million from acute hunger.

The parties to the war has been reported using sexual violence, recruiting children as fighters and committing large-scale torture.

Human rights organization Human Rights Watch has documented massacres and rapes by RSF forces and groups supporting them in the town of El Geneina in West Darfur.

The organization considers that the events in El Geneina meet the criteria of ethnic cleansing, as the actions have been aimed especially at the Masalite people.

World has forgotten Sudan, say the Sudanese who visited Helsinki Nureldin Satti and Not Baldo. They participated in the National Dialogues conference organized by peace mediation organizations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baldo, who is the director of the Sudan project at the Next Century foundation, lists several arguments to support the claim. The media does not write about the conflict, Israel and Ukraine take the world’s attention, and events in Africa are not seen as important.

“There is an idea that Africans don’t matter because of our skin color. This is important to recognize,” says Baldo.

Satti nods next to her. He is a retired diplomat who has worked, among other things, as Sudan’s ambassador to the United States.

Eiman Baldo works as the director of the Sudan project of the Next Century Foundation, which focuses on conflict resolution.

Nureldin Satti is a diplomat who has worked, among other things, as Sudan’s ambassador to the United States

of Sudan the effects of the conflict extend beyond the country’s borders, Satti points out.

First, several states are involved in the conflict, as they have supported the warring parties. The biggest sponsor is the United Arab Emirates, which has interests related to gold and agriculture in Sudan, says the American newspaper The New York Times. Before the war, the United Arab Emirates agreed on the construction of a port in Sudan on the shore of the Red Sea.

The United Arab Emirates is known to have supported the RSF, while Egypt has supported the Sudanese army. The military has also used Iranian drones.

In addition, Russia, which is also agreed With Sudan on the construction of a naval base in Port Sudan. According to The New York Times, Russia has supported both sides of the conflict. The Russian mercenary group Wagner is on the other hand reportedly armed RSF forces.

As a result of Russia’s presence A group of Ukrainian special forces has also allegedly visited Sudan.

Second Satti points out that people fleeing the conflict are likely to be seen in Europe. Around seven million Sudanese have already been forced to leave their homes, and two million have fled to neighboring countries.

United States suspectthat Sudan would become a refuge for terrorist and criminal networks.

Third, it may only be a matter of time before Sudan’s neighboring countries, such as Chad, Eritrea or South Sudan, become drawn into the conflict.

“From Finland, Sudan seems far away, but in reality it is very close,” says Satti.

Sudan has seen several conflicts during its history, but also times of relative peace. The previous one was just before the start of the current war in the years 2019–2023, says someone who follows the conflict Sudan War Monitor.

A peaceful period began when Sudan was ruled autocratically Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the cooperation of the country’s armed forces and RSF forces. Now the former brothers in arms are at war against each other.

RSF soldiers guard a meeting of their leader in the Sudanese capital Khartoum in June 2019.

Size the most recent war would have been avoided if the international community had intervened in the situation early enough, Baldo, who visited Finland, estimates.

Satti does not believe that the war will end without the help of the international community.

Peace negotiations have been held under the leadership of the United States, but without success. The negotiations have agreed on the protection of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid, but the parties have not followed the agreement.

Satti and Baldo have not lost hope for peace in Sudan.

“Lasting peace is possible, but it will require a lot,” says Satti.