For the first time since the start of fighting in Sudan, a video has been released briefly showing the leader of the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in full combat gear near the Khartoum presidential headquarters building. former militia leader, better known as Hemedti, was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle traveling as part of a military convoy. The vehicle was carrying several cheering troops. The current conflict in Sudan is a rift between two factions of the army, that of General Hemedti who attacked with his troops the regular army led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, number one in the country after the 2021 coup d’état The chaos marks the dramatic stalemate in the democratic transition after the end of the despotic regime of Omar Al Bashir.



01:12