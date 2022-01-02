Eyewitnesses told Sky News Arabia that armed individuals entered some institutions near the presidential palace and asked the workers to leave, justifying this with “security measures.”

These developments come in light of great ambiguity about the situation of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, whose office denied placing him again under house arrest, after reports spoke of stopping a speech in which he intended to submit his resignation Friday.

Meanwhile, the United States of America and the United Nations condemned the “lethal” violence used by the Sudanese authorities against peaceful protesters; They demanded respect for human rights and an end to violations.

Yesterday, Saturday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken threatened that his country would respond to those who seek to impede the aspirations of the Sudanese people to reach a democratic, civilian-led government, and who stand in the way of accountability, justice and peace.

For more than two months, the Sudanese street has witnessed continuous protests in rejection of the measures taken by the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of last October, according to which he declared a state of emergency and dissolved the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

These measures were prompted by popular protests that continue to this day despite the excessive use of force against them, which led to the deaths of 53 people and the injury of hundreds with live bullets and tear gas canisters.

In conjunction with the continuation of the escalation in the street; A set of initiatives were put forward to solve the political crisis, most notably those put forward by the National Umma Party, the Professionals Association, the Forces for Freedom and Change, and the directors of Sudanese universities.

These initiatives vary in their content. While some call for the army to be removed from the political scene; Others focus on finding new formulas for the partnership between the civil and military components and setting a road map for managing the country in order to hold general elections; But all of these initiatives clash with the street’s rejection of any negotiation formulas with the military.

In light of these turbulent conditions; Concerns are growing about the security, political and economic repercussions of the popular protests.

Al-Burhan said that his country faces existential challenges that cannot be “ignored,” noting, in a speech marking the sixty-sixth anniversary of Sudan’s independence, that building the modern Sudanese state based on freedom, peace and justice will come only with national consensus and compromise and the rejection of division and dispersal.