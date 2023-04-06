These developments come amid uncertainty surrounding the ongoing political process to resolve the crisis that the country has been living through for about 18 months. For the second time, the parties involved in the political process announced the postponement of the signing of the final agreement to hand over power to civilians, which was scheduled for Thursday. Leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change coalition, which includes a number of civilian entities participating in the political process, said that there are major complications surrounding the ongoing negotiations regarding the process of integrating the Rapid Support Forces into the army. In light of differences between the two sides regarding the mechanisms and schedule of integration and aspects related to command and control.

While Khaled Youssef, the official spokesman for the political process, announced the completion of the draft political agreement; However, he said that the technical issues related to the security and military reform file are still pending; He stressed the need to redouble efforts in order to overcome the remaining obstacle, in a way that contributes to the signing of the agreement “as soon as possible.”

The official spokesman for the armed forces had confirmed that there would not be a signature unless clear timetables were set for integrating the Rapid Support Forces into the army. According to what was reported by local media.

Over the past few days, differences have emerged between the army and the Rapid Support Forces. about the mechanisms, timings and conditions of the merger; Where the army proposes to subject the rapid support officers to the conditions stipulated in the Military College, to stop external contracts and recruitment, and to stay away from political work. While the subsidy required structuring the armed forces before the merger; criminalizing military coups; the imposition of civilian oversight of the military through parliament; Reviewing and developing the military doctrine and purifying the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces from the elements of the former regime and those with ideologies.

In previous statements, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, Vice President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, said that he is committed to integrating his forces into the army, as stipulated in the framework agreement. However, he stressed that the merger process requires specific procedures and steps, and according to a timetable to be agreed upon. According to the deliberations that were presented, the dispute over the timetable centers on the army’s request that the merger process take place within a period ranging from 6 months to two years, while Rapid Support believes that the process needs at least 10 years. There are also disagreements about the mechanisms of control and leadership.

The draft transitional constitution on which the framework agreement was built provides for the unification of the country’s armed forces into one professional army.

more than 17 months ago; Sudan is suffering from great turmoil in the absence of an executive government after the dismissal of the government of Abdullah Hamdok, due to the measures taken by the army on the twenty-fifth of October 2021.

The tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union, the IGAD group and the Quartet consisting of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United States and Britain has sought during the past six months to facilitate negotiations between civilians and the military in order to reach a solution to the crisis in Sudan.