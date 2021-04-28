Sudan does not confirm the freeze of the agreement on the establishment of a base for the Russian Navy in the Red Sea, said on Wednesday, April 28, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Al Mansour Bulad. His words led the Pakistani edition UrduPoint…

TV channel Al Arabiya citing a source, he said that Sudan suspended the agreement on the creation of a Russian military base on the Red Sea, signed last year with the previous authorities.

“Suspended any new Russian military expansion at the Flamingo naval base,” the message said.

The agreement was said to be frozen pending approval by parliament, the Sudanese Sovereign Council or the government. In the local media, information about the freezing of the agreement on the creation of a Russian naval post on the Red Sea has not yet appeared.

On February 28, a warship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet entered Port Sudan in the Red Sea for the first time.

Russia and Sudan signed an agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base in the Red Sea in December 2020. According to the document, the maximum number of personnel at this facility in Sudan will not exceed 300 people. At the same time, no more than four Russian ships will be able to stay there at a time.

The treaty was to be valid for 25 years and automatically renew for another 10 years, if none of the parties, a year before the expiration of the next period, notifies the other party in writing through diplomatic channels of their intention to terminate it.