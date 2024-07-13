The rate of clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces increased by about 20 percent in June, according to the organization “Asled” concerned with collecting data on conflicts in all countries of the world.

The organization recorded about 6,760 violent incidents and more than 18,700 deaths.

Tragedies of the missing

Among the tragedies of the missing, Aisha tells the story of her son Mohammed, whose family has been trying for more than 7 months to obtain any information about him.

Aisha told Sky News Arabia that she and a number of her acquaintances still do not know the whereabouts of their son, expressing her deep concern about his fate in light of the mutual bombing operations that are believed to be targeting sites where both sides of the fighting are detaining civilians on the pretext that they belong to the other side.

As the fighting expands and the harsh conditions faced by those fleeing conflict zones become more difficult, and after clashes reached the areas of Sennar and Singa in the southeast of the country, activists reported losing contact with more than 350 people fleeing those areas, including children and women, amid harsh conditions that sometimes force those fleeing to cross waterways by swimming or on dilapidated boats, one of which sank about two weeks ago in the Singa area, leading to the death of 25 people on board.

Adnan Hazam, spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, pointed to the great difficulties and challenges facing the committee’s teams seeking to reach the victims due to the prevailing security conditions in the country.

“We receive hundreds of phone calls from people reporting the loss of their relatives, and we are in constant contact with the parties to the conflict, but we face great difficulties,” Hazam told Sky News Arabia.

The spokesman confirmed that the International Committee of the Red Cross facilitated 66,000 phone calls via the hotline as part of efforts to help the families of the missing to reach their relatives and attempts to reunite families separated by the conflict.

Hazam explained that the International Committee of the Red Cross is constantly working to remind the parties to the conflict of their obligations regarding aspects related to international humanitarian law, protecting civilians, and facilitating the delivery of aid to those affected by the fighting.

Accusation of belonging to one of the parties to the conflict

Human rights activists and activists have monitored a significant increase in the rates of arresting and killing civilians simply because of suspicion that the victim belongs to one of the fighting parties, whether because of his appearance or his presence in an area controlled by one party.

Human rights activists accuse both sides of unleashing horrific violence, with reports indicating that dozens of men and women have been killed by gunmen since the war began in mid-April 2023.

In addition to being killed, many young people are arrested and tortured simply because of their appearance.

Appearance has become a major concern for young people, as they are subject to arrest by both sides of the fighting because of their long or short hair or because of the way they dress, according to the standards and beliefs of each side.

The campaigns even extended to writers and journalists calling for an end to the war. In October, the commander of the “Al-Baraa Battalion” militia, which fights alongside the Sudanese army, threatened those he called the “pens that write evil” campaign. He said in a video clip circulated by social media users on Facebook: “We see even those who dream and we know who they write and we will respond to them.”

Ahmed, 19, recounts how he spent the second month in a row seeking treatment for a head wound he sustained after a security group forced him to shave his hair with a knife along with another group of nine young men whose heads were all shaved under beating and torture because they were accused of belonging to the resistance committees that participated in the demonstrations that toppled the Brotherhood regime in 2019.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Ahmed said: “I was with my family among those fleeing the fighting in the capital, Khartoum. When we passed by one of the security checkpoints, I was taken out of the car that was taking us to one of the cities of the River Nile State in northern Khartoum. I was forced to sit under the blazing sun with a group of young men. The commander of the security group ordered his soldiers to shave our hair, accusing us of belonging to the resistance committees and supporting the other fighting party, for no reason other than that our hair was a bit long.”

Ahmed continued, saying: “They were hurling insults and accusations at us that had nothing to do with us, and they competed in shaving our heads with knives and sharp tools, which caused me a wound that I suffered from complications for about two months.”

Human rights activists warned of the seriousness of the violations committed due to tribal or political affiliation, which included hundreds of cases of killing, torture and arrest.

Rehab Mubarak, a member of the Emergency Lawyers Group, which is concerned with human rights, told Sky News Arabia that “the policy of discrimination that is being practiced now poses a great danger to Sudanese society, and because of it, many young men and women are exposed to serious and major violations that are inconsistent with local and international laws related to the protection of human rights.”

Mubarak attributes the increase in these violations to the spread of hate speech as one of the dangerous outcomes of the current war.

horrific violations

Radhouane Nouicer, the UN expert on human rights in Sudan, said that the civilian population in Sudan had been subjected to unprecedented levels of violence and suffering.

In a statement at the end of a five-day visit to Port Sudan – the current capital of the Sudanese government – Nouisir described the scope and scale of human rights violations and abuses committed in Sudan as “horrific.”

“I was horrified by the conditions in which people were forced to live in scorching temperatures and with limited access to basic services such as water, sanitation, food and health care,” Nouisir explained.

Nouicer urged the authorities to take immediate action in four key priority areas, including ensuring the protection of civilians in the context of hostilities by refraining from indiscriminate attacks and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, working to ensure humanitarian access, refraining from arbitrary arrest and detention, and ensuring accountability for all human rights violations.