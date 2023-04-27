In addition to the human losses among civilians, which official and independent data estimate between 450 and 800 deaths, the war that has been going on between the two sides for thirteen days in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and a number of other cities and regions of the country caused massive destruction in the property of the population, in public facilities and basic infrastructure, from Roads, electricity and water networks, airports, etc., which turned people’s lives into an unbearable hell.

According to a preliminary survey, residential areas in the three cities of the capital, Al-Jeneina in the west of the country, and other areas have been greatly damaged due to indiscriminate aerial bombardment, and the firing of munitions and ammunition in residential neighborhoods and public markets.

While no official data was issued on the extent of damage to residents’ homes, markets, public facilities, and infrastructure; However, preliminary estimates indicate that more than 700 homes have been completely or partially destroyed and have become completely uninhabitable; More than 600 shops in neighborhoods and markets were also damaged, and some of them were completely burned.

As for the destruction of the infrastructure, it seems very great, especially in the center of the capital. Khartoum International Airport was severely damaged, including the main runways, passenger terminals, and other important airport facilities, which could take months to repair if the current war stops.

Because of the continuous shelling and continuous shooting, large parts of the buildings of the Ministry of Defense and other vital buildings nearby were burned.

Electricity and water networks and stations were also severely damaged, leading to power outages and water supplies in more than 40 percent of the capital’s neighborhoods and regions.

The ugliest face of the war appears in the massive destruction of hospitals and health facilities, which are currently operating at about 28 percent of their full capacity, and which originally covered less than 50 percent of health needs.

A spokesman for the media committee of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate said that major hospitals were completely out of service due to the damage they suffered as a result of the fighting, which endangers the lives of thousands of patients.

Despite the limited return to life in some remote peripheral areas in the capital, Khartoum, most of the main markets are still completely out of business.

Since the first day of the outbreak of the war on the fourteenth of April, work in all aspects of the civil service has also been suspended in light of the difficulty of movement, due to the continuous fighting in central Khartoum, which includes most of the state institutions, including ministries, service agencies, and others. All schools, universities and other educational institutions were closed without specifying a specific time limit for the resumption of studies in them.

More than 70 percent of the capital’s population of about 10 million depend for their livelihood on daily businesses that are suspended by up to 90 percent, which created a large living gap that exacerbated poverty and need in a country where more than 60 percent of its population lives below the poverty line.

The suffering increases further in light of the shutdown of the small number of factories that were operating before the outbreak of the war, which was estimated at only 20 percent of their total capacity, due to the difficult economic conditions that Sudan has been experiencing during the past few months.

Kambal Ali Kambal, head of the Chamber of Food Industries, painted a bleak picture of the conditions of industrial establishments. He told the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website that a large number of factories were looted and vandalized due to the security chaos that accompanied the current fighting in the country.

People lined up in Khartoum for long hours to get basic needs, especially bread, as more than 80 percent of the bakeries operating in the capital stopped due to security concerns and the huge shortage of production inputs.