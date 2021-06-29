The external debt is a major obstacle to reviving the Sudanese economy, which suffers from major crises after the terrible deterioration that affected all sectors due to the great corruption that spread during the rule of ousted Omar al-Bashir, which lasted from 1989 until his overthrow in a popular revolution in April 2019..

decision point

A joint meeting between the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said that Sudan had reached the decision point required to benefit from the HIPC initiative. He pointed out that this historic decision will help bring about lasting change for Sudan by allowing its debts to be finally reduced by $23.5 billion in terms of the current net value once it reaches the achievement point for the heavily indebted poor countries, and will also help in the immediate normalization of its relations with the international community and access to Significant additional financial resources to support the difficult economic reforms it is implementing.

This is the largest debt relief achieved for any country in the framework of this initiative so far, attesting to the great support Sudan receives from international financial institutions, the Paris Club and donor partners..

Previous pledges

During a conference held in Paris last May, Sudan obtained pledges of debt relief worth 30 billion dollars.

France announced the cancellation of all its bilateral debts on Sudan, estimated at 5 billion dollars, which is one of the largest debts owed by Sudan to the Paris Club, and Norway also announced the cancellation of its debts amounting to 4.5 billion dollars in support of Sudan’s efforts to reform its economic conditions after the isolation that it lived in for 27 years. . The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed that it is proceeding with taking the necessary steps to cancel its debts on Sudan, estimated at about $ 5 billion.

The United States of America, Sweden and Italy expressed their willingness to provide grants to cover the shortfalls in debt arrears, estimated at about 13 billion dollars, including interest and penal fines.

Anticipated investments

In light of the current transformations that Sudan is experiencing, countries, companies and financing bodies have pledged to invest in various sectors of the country’s economy.

The infrastructure, agriculture, energy and services sectors are expected to attract tens of billions of dollars in investments during the coming period.

The World Bank has allocated $2 billion to Sudan to invest in health and energy programs over the next ten months.

The African Import and Finance Bank provided $700 million to finance energy and communications projects in Sudan.

The Sudanese government, in cooperation with the private sector, has offered more than 18 vital projects in the sectors of agriculture, energy, transport, infrastructure and small and medium enterprises.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok stressed that his government is working to restore Sudan and its economy to the international arena. But Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, said it was now up to Sudan and the international community to show that the new Sudan was an opportunity for investment and was no longer a hopeless case..

On the other hand, Sudan embarked on carrying out reforms described as important but painful, including the liberalization of fuel and exchange prices, amid severe economic difficulties the country is experiencing, in light of the rise in inflation to more than 360 percent and the depreciation of the pound by more than 800 percent in less than 6 months..