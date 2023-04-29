Although the Army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR) extended the truce, armed confrontations and the risk to the lives of millions of civilians continue. On April 28, a Turkish rescue plane was hit by gunfire, while the two sides accused each other of affecting the evacuations. Some countries continue to remove foreign nationals from the country, while others remain trapped.

One more truce in Sudan that fails to stop the fighting. The air and artillery attacks shook this Friday, April 28 Khartoum, the capital, and the nearby city of Bahri.

A new day of confrontations took place between the country’s Army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), who are fighting for control of Sudan due to the lack of a government, despite the fact that the day before they ordered another ceasefire to the 72 hour fire. But so far none of the announced truces have been fully complied with.

Amid intermittent pauses in the truce, Sudanese continue to flee to neighboring nations under their own power, while military and diplomatic delegations from countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia and other African nations evacuate their citizens on and off.

Dozens of people fleeing Sudan disembark at the Wadi Karkar bus station near the Egyptian city of Aswan on April 25, 2023. © AFP

The difficulties to obtain food, water and medicines are constant. In addition to the lack of energy and communication services in the midst of the wave of violence. The United States called the continued violations of the truce “troubling.”

“The situation is very scary. We hear the sound of planes and explosions. We don’t know when this hell will end (…) We are in a constant state of fear for ourselves and our children,” said resident Mahasin al-Awad, 65.

They shoot at a Turkish plane and the Army and the FAR accuse each other of affecting the evacuations

One of the events that caused the greatest concern about the risk to which people trying to flee the nation are exposed occurred this Friday when a Turkish plane destined for evacuations was hit by shots.

The Army, led by The general Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, accused the paramilitary group, with which until a few weeks ago he co-led the nation, of being behind the shooting that occurred when the aircraft landed at the Wadi Seyidna airport, on the outskirts of Khartoum, in order to pick up foreign citizens.

The Turkish government reported that there were no fatalities, but one crew member was injured.

Almost immediately, the military institution assured that it was “a clear violation of the ceasefire and an obstruction of the evacuations of diplomats and foreigners from Sudan” by “the rebel militia”.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum earlier today, damaging its fuel system, Sudan’s army said. Turkey’s defense ministry confirmed that a Turkish evacuation plane had been… https://t.co/XOj1VWY76l —ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023



For its part, the armed movement led by by the general Mohamed Hamdanalso know as ‘Hemedti’, assured that Army airstrikes are responsible for impeding evacuation efforts by foreign diplomatic missions.

The fighting has also spread to the Darfur region and threatens to sow instability in a volatile swath of Africa between the Sahel and the Red Sea.

As of Thursday, April 27, the Sudanese Ministry of Health confirmed that the clashes have left at least 512 people dead and around 4,200 injured, while the crisis deepens in a country where a large part of its inhabitants already depended on humanitarian aid before the that the combats broke out last Saturday, April 15.

With Reuters and AP