Sudan | Fighting and airstrikes in Sudan just minutes after the cease-fire began

in Sudan there has been fighting and airstrikes just minutes after a week-long ceasefire went into effect on Monday night.

Witnesses have reported fighting in the northern part of the country’s capital, Khartoum, and airstrikes in the east of the capital. Fighting has also reportedly taken place earlier on Monday before the ceasefire came into force.

Airstrikes and gunfire have generally subsided for the night during more than five weeks of fighting.

During the fighting between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary RSF forces that began in mid-April, ceasefires have been agreed upon several times in the past, but the fighting has always continued despite them.

Despite previous ceasefire violations, civilians had hoped that the latest ceasefire would hold so that much-needed aid could be delivered to the country. There has been a shortage of food, medicine and other essential supplies in Sudan.

“We are all hungry, children, old people, everyone is suffering from this war. We have no more water,” said a resident of Khartoum Souad al-Fateh for news agency AFP.

The freshest the ceasefire had been brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

According to the agreement published by the United States, the warring parties were to use the two days before the ceasefire to instruct their forces. UN Ambassador to Sudan Volker Perthes however, told the UN Security Council that fighting and troop movements had continued, despite the parties’ commitment not to seek military advantage before the ceasefire came into effect.

About a thousand people have been killed and more than a million have had to leave their homes because of the fighting. At the same time, the fighting has plunged the otherwise impoverished country deeper and deeper into a humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, more than half of the population, around 25 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid. Medical personnel have repeatedly warned that the already fragile health care system before the war is on the verge of collapse, for example in Khartoum and the Darfur region in the western part of the country.