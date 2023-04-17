Airports are an important figure in the equation of conflict in any country. In Sudan, the two parties to the conflict rushed to take control of strategic airports after the situation exploded.

The first of these airports, Khartoum International Airport, which is located in the heart of the capital, and its importance lies in the fact that it constitutes an outlet for the passage of 95 percent of foreign air traffic.

Although Khartoum airport It appears to be a civilian airport, but there is a large air base attached to it, and the army general command building is adjacent to the airport wall.

The second airport is Meroe airport Which is of great strategic importance from the military point of view, as it is located a few kilometers from the Merowe reservoir, which is considered one of the largest dams that Sudan relies on for irrigation and electricity.

Meroe Airport is located in the northern state and overlooks the northern artery road that connects Sudan with Egypt. It is one of the modern airports in Sudan.

Vital connection points

It is considered an air port linking the countries of Africa, the Gulf and Europe. It supplies aircraft with fuel and contributes to reviving tourism in Sudan. It was designed according to the specifications of the landing and take-off of large aircraft.

The third airport is white airport It is a relatively small airport located in the city of El-Obeid, 450 km west of the capital, but in turn it is of great importance.

It is a center for the United Nations peacekeeping forces in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and the state of South Sudan.

The airport connects the west of the country with the capital, as it is considered a central area between Khartoum and most of the regions of Darfur, in which a number of armed Darfurian movements are concentrated.

The two parties to the conflict in Sudan also seek to control El Geneina Airport in Darfur, which connects the state with the rest of Sudan, in addition to being a starting point for linking the African continent with Europe.