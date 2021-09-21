The coup leaders are said to be close to the former regime of Omar al Bashir: arrived in Khartoum aboard armored vehicles, they were rejected by the army

Coup attempt in Sudan: Sudanese state TV reported that a group of soldiers in the capital, Khartoum, attempted a coup that failed. Government sources quoted by the TV have attributed the latest developments to “officers aboard armored vehicles arrived from the regions of Wadi Sidna and Omdurman”. The protagonists of the attempted coup (the TV and radio offices in the sights) would be soldiers close to the former regime of Omar Al Bashir, overthrown two years ago. Leading them, Major General Abdel Baki Bakrawi. About forty arrests.

The situation is “under control”, as Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman, a member of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, wrote in a post on Facebook, who invited people to take to the streets to express his opposition.

Sudan is governed by a fragile transition agreement that sees military and civilians in power following the ousting of former President Al Bashir in April 2019. Transitional authorities said they thwarted or uncovered previous coup attempts. linked to factions loyal to Bashir.