Today, Saturday, the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority extended the country’s airspace to air traffic until May 31.

And it confirmed, in a statement, that the airspace will remain closed during this period.

“Humanitarian aid and evacuation flights are excluded from this, after obtaining a permit from the competent authorities,” the authority added.

And the Sudanese airspace was closed to regular air traffic after the outbreak of the escalation on April 15 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

The escalation resulted in more than 750 deaths and nearly five thousand wounded, and led to the displacement of 900,000 Sudanese from their homes to other areas within the country or to neighboring countries.