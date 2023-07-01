And Sudanese airspace will be closed until the tenth of July, to air traffic, except for flights for humanitarian purposes.

The airspace in Sudan was closed to aircraft movement after the outbreak of conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

The conflict led to hundreds of deaths and the flight of more than 200,000 to neighboring countries, as well as the internal displacement of 700,000 others.

The army and the Rapid Support Forces concluded more than one truce, which was soon broken.

According to the United Nations, 25 million people in Sudan need humanitarian assistance and protection.