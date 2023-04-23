The Sudanese army accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing violations against foreign diplomatic missions, including the procession to evacuate the Qatari embassy. The army said that the RSF fired at the French embassy convoy, which led to their return and disrupted the evacuation process, noting that one of the French was wounded by a sniper bullet, in addition to attacking the headquarters of the French mission.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces said in a statement that “the Sudanese army launched an air attack that endangered the lives of the French nationals by injuring one of them and the survival of the rest of the nationals.”

The Rapid Support Forces stated, “In full coordination with the French government, on Sunday morning, the evacuation convoy of French nationals moved from their gathering places at the French embassy and crossed the city of Bahri to Omdurman. And the plane was shot down.”

The statement added, “This flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law and the declared truce was witnessed and attended by members of the French embassy that documented the incident.”

And he continued, “In view of this cowardly attack, and in order to preserve the safety of the French nationals, the Rapid Support Forces were forced to return the convoy to the first starting point.”

The Rapid Support Forces reaffirm their full commitment to the declared armistice and the opening of humanitarian corridors to enable citizens to obtain the necessary services, and to facilitate the movement of foreign nationals to the evacuation areas designated by their governments.