On Monday, mass demonstrations took place in Khartoum, Omdurman and a number of other cities in Sudan, to demand civilian rule, but the security forces dealt with the protesters with excessive force.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, said last week that the regular armed forces and political parties are committed to handing over power only to those who come through elections or political consensus; However, the resistance committees and a number of organizations that lead the current movement in the Sudanese street consider the measures taken by Al-Burhan on the twenty-fifth of October a “coup” against the transitional period and demand the immediate handover of power to civilians.

While the Sudanese street is experiencing for the fourth month in a row, great security turmoil due to the continuous protests against the army’s measures, in which about 80 people have been killed and more than 2,200 people have been injured so far; The United Nations, the United States of America and the European Union countries are seeking to help the Sudanese find a way out of the current crisis.

The United States had made it clear to Sudanese military leaders that Washington was ready to take additional measures against the army if violence against protesters continued.

We are reviewing the full range of conventional and non-traditional tools available to further reduce the funds available to the Sudanese military regime, isolate military-controlled companies and increase reputational risks for anyone who chooses to continue to engage in a ‘business as usual’ approach with Sudanese security services and companies. economic”.

In it, she indicated that she had made it clear publicly and privately that “the violence practiced by the security services in the face of peaceful demonstrators since October 25 must end.”

Al-Burhan’s actions on October 25 suspended power-sharing arrangements between the military and civilians that had been negotiated after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir’s regime in a popular uprising in April 2019.