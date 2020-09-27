Entire villages engulfed in water. In Sudan, hundreds of thousands of refugees are converging in camps urgently built to deal with deadly floods. The torrential rains that have hit the country for several months have caused historic floods, the largest known by the Nile for more than a century. “I had water up to my stomach. Here we have no place to sleep. With my grandchildren, we sleep under the stars “, testifies a resident.

The floods have also ravaged roads and airstrips, further complicating the work of aid workers. A catastrophic situation for this country already hit by a health and food crisis. After declaring the country a health emergency earlier this month, the South Sudanese authorities are now calling for international aid. According to the UN, 35 million euros will still be needed by the end of the year to help the victims.

The JT

The other subjects of the news