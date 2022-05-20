Asmaa Al Husseini (Khartoum, Cairo)

Sudan denounced the statements of Ethiopian Foreign Minister Demke Mokkinen regarding the “Fashqa” area, in which he accused Khartoum of exploiting the situation in the north of his country and invading its borders.

In a statement yesterday evening, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Ethiopian minister relied on incorrect and misleading information that violated Ethiopia’s recognition of what was stated in the 1902 agreement and the 1903 protocol on setting border signs between the two countries and the notes exchanged between the two countries’ foreign ministers on July 18, 1972, noting that the Ethiopian statements It comes at a time when the region needs stability and calm, and to refrain from spreading hate speeches and escalation.

Sudan confirmed that its forces are deployed within its borders as an integral part of its exercise of sovereignty over its territory and control of the internationally recognized borders, calling on Ethiopia to resume the work of the joint border committees as soon as possible, and to engage seriously in the process of completing the intensification of border signs.

In another context, the Sudanese authorities yesterday released two leaders of the Communist Party, a day after their arrest, according to the party.

The party said they were arrested after they met rebel leader Abdel Wahed Nur, who refused to sign a historic peace agreement in 2020 with the Sudanese government.