Sudanese security forces used tear gas and sound bombs, and shot protesters demanding the army’s withdrawal from political life.

On Monday, thousands of Sudanese went out in new rallies in the capital, Khartoum, and a large number of other cities in the country, rejecting the military rule, amid a heavy security presence in the main streets and areas surrounding the presidential palace and the General Command of the army in Khartoum.

Monday’s protests came in light of great security tension after the killing of the Khartoum sector commander in the Central Reserve Forces, Brigadier General Ali Berima.

During the hours preceding the start of the marches, the security authorities carried out a wide campaign of arrests that included a number of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North neighborhoods, targeting dozens of youth and activists in the resistance committees that lead the current movement in the Sudanese street.

And media reports spoke of storming a number of hospitals and arresting a number of injured people who were receiving treatment inside them.

Doctors and health sector workers organized a number of vigils during the past two days, calling for an end to the repeated violations against hospitals and attacks against medical personnel.

Since the twenty-fifth of October, Sudan has been experiencing complex security and political conditions, following the announcement of the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, a state of emergency, the dissolution of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, and the subsequent political agreement on the twenty-first of November with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who submitted his resignation on January 2 Leaving a great political vacuum in light of the failure to form an executive government to run the country so far.

Last week, the United Nations presented an initiative for dialogue between the various parties, but a number of actors refused to engage in it, led by the gathering of professionals that led the popular movement that overthrew the regime of Omar al-Bashir on April 11, 2019.