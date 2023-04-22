Sudan: Defense plan ready for the evacuation of 200 Italians

The Ministry of Defense’s plan for the evacuation of about 200 Italians who are in Sudan is ready, where clashes have been raging for a week between the regular army and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to Adnkronos, the compatriots should arrive by land from Sudan – as most of the airports are unusable – to the assembly point in Djibouti, where the military planes are located ready for evacuation operations

Sudan: General al-Burhan, ‘am I out of here? Alone in a coffin’

“From here they will only take me away in a coffin.” General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said this in statements to al-Arabiya and al-Hadath, head of the Sudanese army, who says he cannot predict when the hostilities that began a week ago with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces will end in Sudan. “No one can predict when this conflict will end – he insisted – The first fundamental step is for the paramilitaries to withdraw from inhabited areas”.

Sudan: GB, Sunak convenes emergency meeting

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has convened an emergency meeting to discuss assistance to British citizens remaining in Sudan, while clashes continue in the African country. The government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed that today’s meeting was attended by Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Under Secretary for Africa Andrew Mitchell. Government officials have said they are “doing everything possible” to support compatriots still present in the capital Khartoum. Meanwhile, London has called on citizens in Sudan to register with the FCDO and stay safe indoors. “We recognize that the situation is extremely worrying for British citizens trapped in Sudan as a result of the fighting. We are doing everything we can to support them and diplomatic staff in Khartoum. The MoD is working with the Foreign Office to prepare a series of contingents to be returned to the UK,” a UK government spokesman said.

Sudan: ex Foreign Minister, ‘there is no ceasefire’

“There was no ceasefire at all.” Sudan’s former foreign minister, Mariam al-Mahdi, told the BBC that she is in Khartoum, where the most violent clashes are taking place. “We have been without electricity for the last 24 hours. We have been without water for six days,” al-Mahdi explained, adding that medical teams have also been targeted during the fighting and that “there are several bodies of our young people who died in the streets of the capital”.

