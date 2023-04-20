The death toll in clashes between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces (RRF) of Sudan has reached 330, 3.2 thousand people were injured. About it April 20 reported Arab newspaper Asharq, citing the World Health Organization (WHO).

The last time it was reported about 300 dead.

“The number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes has risen to 330, 3,200 injured,” the newspaper cites WHO data.

On April 20, the Committee of Doctors of Sudan on its Facebook page (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) informed about the death of 198 civilians, more than 1 thousand were injured. Doctors refer to official data, noting that the bodies of dozens of victims of the conflict remain on the streets.

Also, according to the committee, out of 74 hospitals adjacent to the areas of hostilities, 52 hospitals stopped working. Nine of the medical institutions were destroyed during the fighting, and employees of 19 hospitals were evacuated.

Earlier, on April 17, the Sudanese army called the conflict in the country an attempted coup d’état and the seizure of power by rapid reaction forces.

As Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov said, Russia is in favor of an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and the resolution of possible contentious issues through negotiations.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the sovereign council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy Hamidti. On the morning of April 15, clashes between the army and special forces began near the military base in the city of Meroe and in the country’s capital, Khartoum.