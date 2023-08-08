Tragic conditions

Volunteers working in “Al Nou” hospital, which is one of the few hospitals still operating in Omdurman, said that the number of wounded is increasing dramatically in light of the complete scarcity of medical supplies.

Volunteer Moamen Wad Zainab explained to “Sky News Arabia” that the medical staff are facing very difficult conditions.

He referred to the tragic humanitarian conditions inside the hospital.

As the war completed its fourth month, the intensity of the fighting intensified between the two parties, who exchanged accusations about responsibility for the continuous shelling that affected a number of residential neighborhoods in the city of Omdurman, which led to an increase in waves of mass displacement of the residents of the affected neighborhoods.

Since the beginning of the fighting on the fifteenth of last April, more than two million residents of the capital, Khartoum, have been forced to leave their homes under extremely complex humanitarian and security conditions.

According to the latest UN report, the fighting has killed more than 4,500 people so far.

About 3.9 million residents of Khartoum and Darfur states were forced to flee internally or cross borders to other countries.