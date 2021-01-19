With at least 155 deaths recorded on Tuesday, January 19 in just three days of clashes between rival tribes in Darfur, the province is returning to the bloodiest violence since the signing, last October, of a peace agreement between the government and armed groups. According to local sources, clashes took place in the state of South Darfur between the Arab tribe of the Rizeigats and that of the Fallatas, while other clans clashed this weekend in the west, in the city. Al-Geneina. “The real number of victims is not yet known”, explains the governor of West Darfur quoted by the official Sudanese news agency Suna, as the authorities imposed a curfew in West Darfur and the prime minister, Abdallah Hamdok, sent a delegation of “High rank” to try to restore order.

About 300,000 people have been killed since 2003

Despite this sudden outbreak of violence, the local situation and geopolitical situation have changed dramatically in Darfur, where it is estimated that around 300,000 people have been killed since 2003, not counting some 2.5 million displaced. At the time, Sudanese President Omar El Bashir fiercely repressed sedentary and marginalized populations struggling for access to water, livestock and cultivable land. An intense international campaign had been led by the Bush administration and the neoconservative networks, from 2004, to advocate a “humanitarian” military intervention and above all to isolate the Islamist regime of El Bashir. It had mobilized among others the Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel and culminated in 2009 with an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the Sudanese dictator, then, in 2010, with a project to send a satellite to monitor Darfur and prevent possible genocide, under the auspices of Republican diplomat John Bolton… and actor George Clooney.

An independent sultanate, Darfur was not reunited with Sudan until 1916 and hardly aroused any interest from the government in Khartoum: in 2003, when an armed insurrection broke out there, this immense territory as large as France did not count. indeed only 150 km of paved road. There is only one teacher for 313 children and one doctor for 30,000 people. In February that year, as the Sudanese government negotiated a peace deal with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement, led by charismatic Southern leader John Garang, the Darfur rebels took up arms, before attacking the Sudan. at El-Fasher airport, killing nearly 200 soldiers and destroying part of the air force. The response of Omar El Bashir, the President of Sudan, will be bloody. He launched a fierce repression by arming tribal Arab militias, the famous “Jenjawids”, a choice dictated in part by the ethnic composition of the regular army, which made up no less than 60% of Darfuris.

Sudanese state must take over from UN

This counter-insurgency will last a year and cause 200,000 victims, or most of the deaths recorded in Darfur. But, since the secession of South Sudan in 2011 and especially the fall of the El Bashir clan following the popular revolt of 2019, the Sudanese threat has diminished. A few weeks ago, the new government signed the end of hostilities with the United States and negotiated the lifting of international sanctions in exchange for a normalization of its relations with Israel, a country that has spared no expense. to weaken Sudan, considered a strategic threat due to its geographical position along the Red Sea, its links with Iran and its support for the “Arab” and Palestinian cause. Once again frequentable, the Sudanese state must take over from UNAMID, the UN mission deployed in Darfur which numbered up to 16,000 men, and which is supposed to withdraw gradually from the province within six months. from January. The United Nations must supervise this transition via an assistance mission (Minuats), supposed to help the application of the peace agreements in Darfur and in other regions affected by conflicts.