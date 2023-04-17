Suspension of services was carried out after an attempt to seize power in the African country; UN repudiates situation

Sudan decided this Friday (April 16, 2023) to interrupt internet service in the country. The measure was taken one day after an attempt by the paramilitary group RSF (Rapid Support Forces) to seize power in the country.

The cut off of the internet in Sudanese territory followed a determination by the government’s telecommunications regulatory body, according to news agency Reuters.

On Saturday (April 15), the RSF group announced the takeover of the presidential palace, Khartoum international airport and Jabal Awlia air base, all in the Sudanese capital.

RSF also said on its Telegram channel that it had control of military bases in Merowe, El Fasher, Kabkabiya and Omdurman. The paramilitaries claim to still control “all ports south of Khartoum” and Sabira International Airport in the state of West Darfur.

Images shared by the group show some of the shots. Among the records is an army battalion surrendering to paramilitary forces in Marawi.

Watch (2min51s):

Since dawn, shots and explosions have been recorded in Khartoum. According to the state agency Sunnahthe Egyptian Army is fighting back the attacks.

In a statement, the leader of the paramilitary group, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, said he would continue to “to chase” Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the general who has ruled the country since the 2021 coup d’état, to hand him over to justice. Both worked together to overthrow the civil government at the time.

UN condemns attack

The Secretary General of UN (United Nations), António Guterres, asked that the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Army “immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis”.

Through a statement attributed to its spokesperson, it also requested that the states of the region that are part of the UN give support to “restore order and return to the path of transition”.