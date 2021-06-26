Sudan had decided earlier this month to lift all subsidies on gasoline and diesel, and decided in February to devalue the currency and implement a flexible managed exchange rate policy.

Sudan last week scrapped the customs exchange rate used to calculate import duties, the last step in the process of devaluing its local currency.

The government said, on Saturday, after three days of closed meetings, that the country will reduce the costs of official foreign trips by 50 percent, reduce fuel quotas for government vehicles by 20 percent, sell redundant government vehicles, and reduce embassies’ budgets by 25 percent, as part of broader measures.

It added that it will expand registration in the family support project “Thamrat” to include three million families, or about 15 million individuals, within two months.

Sudan distributes monthly cash assistance to these families to ease economic hardship through the program funded by the World Bank and other donors.

The new measures include increasing the budget allocated to another program aimed at providing cheap food commodities to ten billion Sudanese pounds ($22.54 million) from just two billion Sudanese pounds ($4.51 million).

The government will also provide a monthly grant of ten billion pounds to all state employees, not subject to taxes, as of July 1, with the largest percentage of it allocated to employees with lower ranks.

The government also promised to review the wage structure and implement a new, revised structure from fiscal year 2022.

Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

Sudan has accumulated huge debt arrears, but has made rapid progress towards writing off most of it under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) program, which will open the way again for much-needed low-cost international financing.

The International Monetary Fund had said in a statement, on Tuesday, that it was able to obtain sufficient financing pledges to allow it to provide comprehensive debt relief to Sudan, overcoming a final obstacle to broader relief on external debt, amounting to at least $50 billion.