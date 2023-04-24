Many evacuation efforts are taking place through Port Sudan, which overlooks the Red Sea, about 650 km northeast of the capital, while some countries have conducted evacuations from Khartoum Airport.
Countries carrying out evacuations from Sudan:
United State
- US special forces evacuated all US government employees and their families, along with a few diplomats from other countries, from the embassy on Saturday.
- US officials said special forces evacuated fewer than 100 people on Saturday in an operation that took about an hour on the ground.
- The evacuation was carried out using helicopters that took off from a base in Djibouti and refueled in Ethiopia.
- The embassy suspended operations in Sudan due to security risks, but its local staff remained to continue providing services.
Britain
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday that the British Armed Forces had carried out a “complex and rapid evacuation” of all diplomatic staff and their families from Sudan.
- “The British government will continue to seek by all means to stop the bloodshed in Sudan, and to ensure the safety of the remaining Britons there,” Sunak said.
France
- On Sunday, the French Foreign Ministry announced that it was evacuating diplomats and citizens.
- Today, Monday, the French government said: Our teams have evacuated 388 people from Sudan so far.
Germany
- Germany announced that it had evacuated more than 100 people from Sudan.
- “Their first Airbus A-400-M is on its way to Jordan, carrying 101 evacuees,” the German military said on Twitter.
- He added that a total of 3 A-400-M aircraft arrived in Sudan for evacuation purposes.
Italy
- On Sunday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the evacuation of all her citizens who asked to leave Sudan, and called for “an end to the war and the start of negotiations.”
- Italian Foreign Minister Antonio said, on Sunday, that the Italian army evacuated “about 200 people, including Swiss citizens and members of the Apostolic Nunciature.”
- The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier that about 140 Italians will be evacuated from Sudan, as well as about 60 from other countries.
Spain
- Spain said on Sunday that it had evacuated about 100 people from Sudan on a military plane.
- The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that among them were 30 Spaniards and 70 others of European and Latin American nationalities.
Russia
- The Russian ambassador to Khartoum told Russian media that 140 out of 300 Russian citizens in Sudan have declared that they want to leave, according to Reuters.
- The ambassador added that plans for the evacuation had been drawn up, “but it is still impossible to implement it because it involves crossing combat fronts.”
Evacuations of Arab nationals
Egypt
- Egypt urged its citizens outside Khartoum to go to its consulates in Port Sudan and Wadi Halfa in the north, in preparation for their evacuation, and urged its citizens in Khartoum to take shelter in their homes until the situation improves.
- Egypt stressed the necessity of “implementing a tight, safe and orderly operation” to evacuate its 10,000 citizens in Sudan.
- The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced the evacuation of 436 citizens from Sudan by land, in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.
- One of its diplomats was shot, without elaborating.
Saudi Arabia
- On Saturday, Saudi Arabia evacuated 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries from Port Sudan, on a warship, to Jeddah across the Red Sea.
- Saudi media: The arrival of 4 other ships coming from Sudan to Jeddah, carrying 108 people from 11 countries.
Jordan
- Jordan said that it had sent 4 military planes to evacuate about 260 citizens, explaining that the evacuation was taking place from Port Sudan.
- 4 Jordanian planes evacuated 343 Jordanian citizens and nationals of Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Germany.
Kuwait
- Kuwait said that all citizens wishing to return home have arrived in Jeddah.
Tunisia
other countries
- South Korea said, on Friday, that it would send a military plane to evacuate 25 of its citizens.
- Canada said it would suspend operations in Sudan, adding that Canadian diplomats would temporarily work from a safe location outside the country, without commenting on the evacuation efforts.
- Sweden allowed the government to deploy troops to help evacuate embassy staff and their families.
- The Netherlands also announced its joining the efforts to evacuate its nationals.
- Switzerland closes its embassy in Sudan for security reasons, while the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Twitter that it closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated its employees and their families due to the current security situation there.
