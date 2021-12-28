The partial toll of a collapse in a gold mine in Sudan, near Nuhud, a city located 500 kilometers west of the capital Khartoum, is 31 dead and 8 missing. This was announced by Khaled Dawa, president of the Sudanese state mining company. Only one miner has so far been mined alive. In Sudan the mining activity is mostly entrusted to the so-called “artisan miners” who use makeshift means, such as excavators, to extract precious metals, in conditions of poor safety.

80% of Sudanese gold production is produced by the country’s approximately two million artisan miners. The Nuhud gold mine was closed last January following another collapse that killed four miners and reopened in October.