On the twentieth day, clashes continue in Khartoum between the two parties to the conflict.
Violent sounds resounded in central Khartoum today, Thursday, near the areas surrounding the presidential palace and the army headquarters.
Heavy shelling also sounded in the cities of Omdurman and Bahri, adjacent to Khartoum. The two sides agreed to extend the truce for seven days, but it was violated.
The United Nations pressed both sides in the conflict on Wednesday to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid after trucks carrying humanitarian supplies were looted.
Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said he hoped to meet face-to-face with both sides of the conflict within two or three days to obtain guarantees from them that aid convoys could deliver humanitarian supplies.
The United Nations warns that the conflict threatens to create a humanitarian catastrophe that could spill over into other countries. Sudan said on Tuesday that since the conflict began, 550 people have been killed and 4,926 injured.
The United Nations says about 100,000 people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries.
