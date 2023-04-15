Clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Reaction Force in Khartoum

In Khartoum, clashes began between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces (RRF). This was reported by a correspondent from the scene RIA News.

He said that in the places of deployment of the RRF camp, the sounds of a gunfight are heard. In addition, the bridge between the capital of Sudan and the city of Omdurman was blocked, the movement of cars was stopped.

The Rapid Reaction Force, in turn, announced an attack by the Sudanese army on its base in Khartoum. They said that the regular army attacked the positions with all kinds of heavy and light weapons.

It also became known that the RRF took control of the Khartoum airport and the base in Merov. The Sudanese army claims that the fighting at the airport in Khartoum continues.

Khartoum International Airport stopped receiving flights amid clashes.