Events are accelerating in Sudan, where clashes broke out this morning, Saturday, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, amid conflicting reports about the reasons and about the places of control of each of them, while the American and Russian embassies, as well as the civil forces in Sudan, called for calm.

Sudanese army:

Warplanes flying in the sky of Khartoum

A violent explosion sounded in the Sudanese capital

Sudanese media: news of the destruction of a camp by the Rapid Support Forces in the eastern Nile region

Burning civilian aircraft at Khartoum airport

The Sudanese army announces that the Air Force is carrying out operations to confront the Rapid Support Forces

The Sudanese Armed Forces confirm that they still control all bases and airports

The Sudanese army confirms that it “completely controls” the headquarters of the Armed Forces General Command

The Sudanese army spokesman says that the fighting revolves around some strategic facilities

Rapid Support Forces: