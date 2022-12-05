The alliance of opposition parties Forces for Freedom and Change signed a “framework agreement” on Monday with the military that governs Sudan to ssolve the crisis that the country is going through after the coup d’état last year.

In a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, numerous representatives of political, professional and union entities have been signing the framework agreement in several rounds and have raised the book in which the initialed document is found, with the international presence of the UN and the African Union.

The initialed agreement includes 27 articles, among which stand out hand over transitory authority to a full-fledged civil powerwhich is made up of three levels, without the participation of the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces, on the other hand, will have a representation in the security and defense council, headed by the prime minister, which will be civilian.

Under this interim agreement, work will take 24 months to create a constitution and launch the process of legislative, executive and judicial elections. This transition period will culminate in the holding of general elections.

This document also stipulates the separation of the Army from political life and economic, commercial and investment activities in the country, as well as the creation of a unified national Army with the integration of other paramilitary units, such as the so-called Rapid Support Forces. .

This unification will be included in a security and military reform plan, which will be determined in upcoming meetings. Likewise, the agreement also includes the entry into force of a mechanism for “accountability” to “achieve justice for the victims”, in reference to the hundreds of protesters who were killed at the hands of the security forces during the revolution and during the protests against the military coup.

For his part, the head of the UN mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, was the first to give a speech at the ceremony in which he asked that the principles initialed in this document “are translated into successes”.

He also urged the transitional authorities to “respect the rights of all Sudanese, regardless of ethnicity, religion and political affiliation.”

Despite the fact that this agreement is celebrated by the international community and various civil groups in Sudan, the so-called resistance committees -in charge of organizing demonstrations against the military regime- called protests today against the pact, which they consider it has been negotiated “in secret” between the opposition alliance and the military.

The agreement was also reached thanks to the mediation of the UN and the African Union, which after the coup began a round of dialogue between the different Sudanese actors to find a solution to the crisis that the African country is going through.

EFE