The ministry’s report stated that 49 people died in Sudan, including 33 in Gedaref state in the east of the country, as a result of dengue fever, noting that it had recorded 3,316 cases of the disease, including 2,152 cases in Gedaref.

According to the ministry’s report, 73 people died as a result of cholera, most of them in Gedaref and Khartoum, while the number of infections was recorded at 1,059 cases in the states of Gedaref, Khartoum, South Kordofan, and Gezira.

Since April 15, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has led to the death of more than nine thousand people, according to a United Nations toll, and the displacement of about six million people within the country or to neighboring countries.

The war in Sudan destroyed the already flabby infrastructure, closed 80% of the country’s hospitals, and pushed millions to the brink of hunger.

More than half of the population needs humanitarian aid to survive, according to the United Nations.

Millions of children are exposed to various diseases, such as cholera, dengue fever, measles and malaria, while the health system faces great pressure due to attacks and fighting, according to the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).