The ceasefire in Sudan has been extended by 72 hours. This is evident from a statement from the Sudanese army on Thursday, Reuters news agency reported The Guardian. The current ceasefire was supposed to expire after Thursday, but will now run for three more days from midnight. The United States, among others, had pressed for an extension.

There was also a ceasefire in recent days, but during that period it was never completely quiet in Sudan. However, the fighting in the capital Khartoum, among others, would have been less intense. South Sudan is mediating between the two warring factions in Sudan, but no progress seems to have been made so far.

In Sudan, fighting broke out in mid-April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). At least 500 people have now died. More than four thousand people were injured. Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled the country since fighting broke out. The remaining inhabitants have a shortage of drinking water and food. In recent days, several countries have removed their citizens and diplomats from the country. The Netherlands has evacuated about a hundred people.