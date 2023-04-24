DAccording to the AFP news agency, the first Bundeswehr plane with Germans evacuated from Sudan has landed in Jordan. According to the Bundeswehr, the Airbus A400M with 101 people on board took off a few hours after the start of the evacuation mission in Sudan. An onward journey from Jordan is being prepared.

A total of three Airbus A400M reached Sudan on Sunday to pick up people. It was also said that several hundred German citizens had registered with the Federal Foreign Office for an evacuation. Around 300 Germans are to be evacuated. In addition, other people to be protected would come mainly from European countries without their own evacuation options.

The three Bundeswehr machines had started from Al-Asrak in Jordan in the direction of Sudan. The first plane landed near Khartoum at around 3:50 p.m., the second a short time later, as the Bundeswehr announced. The rescued would be flown to Jordan and from there return to Germany. “The onward journey of the evacuated citizens of other nations will be coordinated with the states concerned,” it said.

Many countries – including France, Saudi Arabia and Turkey – are currently trying to get their citizens out of the country in the confusing situation. The United States and Great Britain had previously flown out embassy staff from Khartoum. Italy has also been able to fly out a total of around 200 civilians and embassy employees. “All Italians who asked to leave Sudan are safe and on the plane to Djibouti,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter late Sunday evening.

In Sudan, units of the army and the paramilitary RSF militia have been fighting for power for over a week. An agreement to integrate the RSF militia into the armed forces had previously failed. More than 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 injured in the fighting. Several agreed ceasefires were broken.