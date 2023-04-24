Dhe first Bundeswehr aircraft with evacuees from Sudan landed in Berlin on Monday morning. The Federal Foreign Office announced that 101 Germans, their families and members of other partner countries were on board the Airbus A321. “Further evacuation flights are planned as long as the security situation permits.” Since the beginning of the evacuation mission, the Bundeswehr has brought more than 300 people to safety since Sunday, who landed in Jordan on Sunday evening and Monday night. In total, “both German citizens and members of other nations” were flown out with the three Airbus A400M aircraft. The evacuations “worked well,” the Bundeswehr said.

The other rescued people will now also return to their home countries from Jordan. “The onward journey of the evacuated citizens of other nations will be coordinated with the states concerned,” said the Operations Command. The operation, in which more than 1,000 men and women from the Bundeswehr are involved, was prepared over several days.

Escalating violence in Khartoum

In view of the escalating violence in Khartoum, Germany and numerous other countries had launched evacuation operations for their nationals in the north-east African country, including France, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The United States and Great Britain had previously flown out embassy staff from Khartoum.





Heavy fighting broke out in Sudan more than a week ago between the country’s two most powerful generals and their units. The two men have led the country in northeast Africa with around 46 million inhabitants since two joint military coups in 2019 and 2021.







De facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the Army Commander-in-Chief, is fighting with the military against his deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, the leader of the powerful paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Actually, the RSF should have subordinated itself to the army and power in the country should have been transferred back to a civilian government. However, since both camps were ultimately unable to reach an agreement, the conflict turned violent.

In Khartoum, the supply situation has deteriorated dramatically since the fighting began. There is a lack of water and food, power cuts are increasingly impeding communication, and there is looting.

Heavy fighting continued on Sunday. The number of civilians killed is increasing every day, the Sudanese Medical Committee reported. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 413 people have lost their lives and more than 3,500 have been injured since the fighting began. The actual number of victims is likely to be much higher. In the third largest country in Africa in terms of area, with its 46 million inhabitants, only 35 hospitals and clinics are still functional, the medical committee reported. And even they are running out of drugs. According to the organization Doctors Without Borders, there are hardly any blood supplies left in the country.