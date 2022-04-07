Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Cairo, Khartoum)

Yesterday, a Sudanese court acquitted Ibrahim Ghandour, the ousted head of the National Congress Party, and 12 other leaders of charges of undermining the constitutional order and financing terrorism. This came in a session of the Court of Terrorism and Crimes Against the State, at the Institute of Judicial and Legal Sciences in the capital, Khartoum.

In a statement, the National Congress Party stated that “the impartial Sudanese judiciary announces the determination of the communication and the acquittal of all the accused, namely: Ibrahim Ghandour and 12 other leaders, symbols and youth of the party, after a long litigation journey that lasted about 22 months.”

He added: “The main accusation witness denied all the statements he had made, and on the basis of which the report was opened and restricted, and said that they are incorrect, and that all the accused are not guilty, and the Public Prosecution did not provide data to support the charges against the accused.”

Ghandour and 12 others were accused of undermining the constitutional order, financing terrorism, the attempt to assassinate former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, and the bombing of the Empowerment Removal Committee and the Berri thermal station. The “National Congress” said, “The judicial innocence of the leaders of our party constitutes an opportunity for a new national launch, and to build a gated future with comprehensive national consent.”

On the other hand, the Sudanese police denied yesterday their connection to the killing of a protester, after the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors accused the security forces of killing him during the April 6 protests, east of the capital, Khartoum.

The police said in a statement, “It arrested 5 suspects in possession of unlicensed weapons in the Omdurman protests, in addition to 4 other defendants carrying Kalashnikovs.”