French diplomats under attack in Sudan: the support forces, a paramilitary organization of the country plunged into chaos in mid-April due to the explosion of an entire conflict, report some air attacks that took place this morning along the road from Bahri to Omdurman, during operations of evacuation of the embassy ordered by Paris. An attack that “has endangered the lives of French citizens, injuring one of them, and the survival of the rest of the citizens”.

Fighting between two factions on the ground – the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – continues despite a 72-hour truce announced over celebrations of the Muslim holiday of Eid. Italy is also taking action for the return of its compatriots. “The government is preparing a return plan to secure our compatriots who are currently in Sudan. Our embassy is fully operational and provides them with the necessary assistance,” Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi told Tgcom24. According to CNN reports, some eyewitnesses told of bombings and the use of rocket launchers in the capital Khartoum, from which all American diplomats have already fled, recalled by US President Joe Biden.

“Our compatriots were all contacted, even during the night, by the ministry’s crisis unit,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. “They have been called one by one, they are all well and will reach our embassy. I can’t tell you more for safety reasons.” “We are mobilized to secure all our fellow citizens who are in Khartoum, our embassy will be the assembly point, after which we will make sure we can secure them – added the minister -. Our armed forces, the air force, the Inter forces departments are fully operational, it will be up to them to guarantee maximum security and protect our fellow citizens. I hope that everything can be done quickly, we are working with the local authorities to obtain all the necessary authorizations”.