Sudan | At least 40 civilians were killed in the airstrikes

The attacks took place in the southern part of the Darfur region.

At least 40 civilians have been killed in airstrikes in Sudan’s southern Darfur region, a source from a local hospital said on Wednesday.

A source speaking at a hospital in the city of Nyala told the news agency AFP that the airstrikes had hit two markets and several residential areas of the city.

Eyewitnesses also reported on airstrikes on two markets on Wednesday, which caused civilian casualties.

The fighting in Sudan began in mid-April, when the army commander by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglon disagreements over the integration of the RSF forces commanded by Daglo into the Sudanese army came to a head.

According to the ACLED research institute, which follows the conflict, at least 7,500 people have died in the fighting.