Sudan | At least 270 killed in the fighting – Der Spiegel: Germany suspends its evacuation operation

Yesterday, an attempt was made to establish a day-long cease-fire in Sudan, for example to evacuate the wounded, but the fighting has continued despite the efforts.

in Sudan At least 270 people have been killed and around 2,600 wounded in the fifth day of fighting between the army and paramilitary RSF forces, the Qatari news channel reported Al Jazeera on Wednesday at one Finnish time.

The real numbers may be significantly higher, as many of the wounded cannot get to hospitals due to the fighting, which are also being fired upon, the country’s doctors’ union said. Al Jazeera according to the capital Khartoum, 16 hospitals were closed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an attempt was made to establish a day-long ceasefire in Sudan, for example to evacuate the wounded, but the fighting has continued despite the efforts. According to Al Jazeera, fighting is currently taking place in several places, but especially in Khartoum.

In addition to Khartoum’s significant administrative and military buildings, fighting is taking place in military areas at least in Omdurman and in the city and airport of Merowe. Merowe airport was in the possession of the army at 2 Finnish time on Wednesday.

In addition, according to Al Jazeera, fighting is taking place on nine bridges leading to the capital and at Khartoum Airport, which is the country’s largest airport and also has a military base.

A satellite image taken on Tuesday shows a smoking building at Merowe Airport. Fighting is going on in different parts of Sudan.

Thousands people have fled the fighting in Khartoum. Residents fled the capital on Wednesday by car, foot or any means of transportation they could find. According to eyewitnesses, there were plenty of dead bodies on the streets.

The conditions of the residents entrenched in their homes have become more difficult day by day, because both electricity and running water are cut off in many places, and the residents are unable to replenish their food stocks as the fighting rages.

Several countries planned to evacuate their citizens from the country on Wednesday. Among the evacuees are many UN employees.

German newspaper Der Spiegel according to information, Germany has suspended its evacuation operation from Sudan on Wednesday. Germany was supposed to evacuate about 150 German citizens from Khartoum, but the intensification of fighting prevented the operation. The German Ministry of Defense has not commented on the newspaper’s information.

The United States announced on Tuesday that it does not currently have any government-sponsored evacuation operations planned. The White House instructed its citizens in Sudan to stay in sheltered places.

The battles began on Saturday, when the army commander by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglon long-standing disagreements over the integration of Daglo’s RSF forces into the Sudanese army escalated into open conflict.

Burhan and Daglo together ousted the country that had ruled for three decades Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In 2021, the duo again seized power from the civilian government that had come to power in Sudan, scuppering attempts to permanently return to civilian rule.

Burhan and Daglo have later disagreed on the necessity of a coup. According to Daglo, the hijacking was a mistake, but according to Burhan, it was necessary to make politics more pluralistic.

After the 2019 military coup, a couple of hundred civilians have died in pro-democracy demonstrations against the military regime.

The new fighting in Sudan is feared to expand into a full-scale civil war, which would also affect neighboring countries.