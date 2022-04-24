Sudan At least 160 people were killed in clashes in Darfur, Sudan

According to aid organizations, the number of victims may continue to rise.

At least 160 people have been killed in clashes between various factions in Darfur, Sudan, North Africa, aid agencies said on Sunday.

The bloodshed originated in the Krinki region in western Darfur. Aid agencies say the number of casualties could continue to rise as fighting continues. There are fifty wounded.

In Darfur there have been clashes since October, with various factions competing for pasture, livestock and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called on the authorities to ensure safe access to hospitals for the wounded.