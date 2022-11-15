Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the Sudanese authorities arrested the former army spokesman during the era of ousted President Omar al-Bashir, al-Sawarmi Khaled Saad, and retired officers, after announcing the formation of an armed military entity.

Sudanese media quoted military sources as saying that the intelligence arrested the former soldiers, after announcing the formation of an armed military entity from inside Khartoum, which represents an explicit call for rebellion against the authorities, and poses a threat to security.

The leaders of the new organization, most of whom are affiliated with the “Brotherhood”, said that it is “a political-military entity with economic and social goals that works to achieve about 28 goals, including the cancellation of the Juba Peace Agreement.”

