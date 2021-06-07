Asmaa Al-Husseini (Cairo, Khartoum)

The Sudanese security forces arrested 9 members of the terrorist “Al-Qaeda” organization, who they said were planning to carry out bombings in the Gulf countries, and they belonged to different nationalities.

Ahmed Suleiman Al-Awad, deputy prosecutor for combating terrorism and crimes against the state, said: “Among the nine terrorists are Syrian passport holders of Tunisian and Chadian origin. One of them is accused of plotting to attack foreign tourists in the city of Sousse, and is wanted by Tunisia.”

Al-Awad added that the investigations showed that the detainees were accused in their countries of committing and participating in terrorist crimes, noting that some of them entered Sudan through smuggling, to “receive training targeting the Gulf countries.”

This comes at a time when Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, head of the current session of the IGAD, affirmed Sudan’s readiness to continue efforts to achieve peace in the region and support the peace process in South Sudan.

This came when he received, yesterday, in Khartoum, the Executive Secretary of the IGAD organization, Raqneh Kebio, in the presence of the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi.

Hamdok affirmed Sudan’s support for the IGAD reform efforts and efforts to achieve peace and stability in the IGAD countries.

On the other hand, Mona Arko Minawi took the constitutional oath as governor of the Darfur region before the President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in the presence of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, Acting Chief Justice Abdulaziz Fath Al-Rahman, and Secretary General of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali.

In a statement after taking the oath, Minawi said that among his top priorities is striving to stop the bloodshed in Darfur, in cooperation with the federal government, native administrations, state governors and all Darfur notables.

Minawi indicated that his administration will pay great attention to addressing the issue of displaced persons and refugees and their return to their areas, calling on the federal government and the signatories to the Juba Agreement and persuading those who bear arms to join the peace process.

Minawi declared the region’s readiness to cooperate with the international community and respond to the desire of the foreign company to invest in the region for sustainable development, especially in the areas of infrastructure, energy and potable water in the cities and countryside of Darfur.

In Juba, Dhio Matok, the rapporteur of the Southern Sudan Mediation Committee, announced that the negotiations between the delegations of the Sudanese government and the SPLM led by Abdelaziz El-Hilu reached some solutions in the file of security arrangements, and pointed to the formation of a mini-committee from the two parties to formulate the unified form of security arrangements.

36 killed in tribal clashes

At least 36 people were killed and dozens injured in tribal clashes last weekend in South Darfur state in southwestern Sudan, the Sudan News Agency reported yesterday.

In the clashes, the Fellata and Ta’isha tribes faced each other in Umm Dafouk, near the border with the Central African Republic, according to witnesses.

SUNA quoted a statement issued by the South Darfur state government, confirming the “stability of the security situation in the region” yesterday morning.

The reasons for the outbreak of violence are still unclear, but confrontations often occur related to access to land and water in the area.

The SUNA news agency quoted the South Darfur State Security Committee as saying: “The joint military forces that were pushed into the tribal conflict areas intervened to resolve the tribal conflict between the Fellata and Ta’isha tribes, which caused the deaths of about 36 and the wounding of 32 on both sides.”

Khartoum renews its unilateral refusal to fill the “Renaissance Dam”

Yesterday, the Sudanese government renewed its rejection of the unilateral filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, without reaching a binding legal agreement.

This came during a meeting of the Supreme Committee of the Renaissance Dam yesterday, chaired by Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, who referred to the direct threat posed by the unilateral filling of the dam to the operation of the Roseires Dam, and to irrigation projects, power generation systems and citizens.