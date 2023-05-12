First modification:
Representatives of the Sudanese army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and of General Mohamed Hamdane Daglo’s Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (FAR), have agreed to facilitate humanitarian access to conflict zones. The commitment includes guaranteeing the safety of the passage of civilians and protecting their supplies, in an attempt to mitigate the humanitarian crisis that has affected the Sudanese.
