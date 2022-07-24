Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Khartoum)

In a move that may represent an additional complication for the tense political scene, the Sudanese Communist Party, the Sudanese Professionals Association and other political blocs launched a new political alliance for “radical change” in Sudan.

Muhammad Mukhtar al-Khatib, Political Secretary of the Communist Party, said in a press conference yesterday, that “the alliance will include all political and union forces and resistance committees that believe in radical change and reject the ideas of settlement with the military.”

Al-Khatib added: “The situation in Sudan has deteriorated at all political, security, economic and social levels, which calls for uniting the forces of the revolution to take power and implement a radical change project,” pointing to the failure of the partnership project between the forces of freedom and change and the military component.

Al-Khatib said that “the forces of freedom and change still believe in a settlement with the military, and go against the aspirations of the revolutionary street,” ruling out the participation of the “Revolutionary Front”, which includes armed movements that signed a peace agreement with the government.

Sudanese experts told Al-Ittihad that the announcement of the new alliance, which has been on the ground for some time, increases the complexity of the crisis in Sudan, which is now on the verge of an abyss. She pointed out that “the slowness in reaching solutions and extremism in the parties’ entrenchment behind their positions led to counter-extremism, and that there is no way but a serious political process that responds to the reasonable limit of the people’s demands, and prevents the country from sliding into the unknown.”