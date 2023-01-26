The head of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, met today, Thursday, with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is visiting Khartoum.
Al-Burhan said, during the talks, that “Sudan and Ethiopia are compatible and in agreement on all issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam,” according to what was reported by the official Sudanese News Agency (SUNA).
With regard to the border issue between the two countries, Al-Burhan stressed during the session that “documents, technical mechanisms and dialogue represent the basic reference in this regard.”
For his part, Abiy Ahmed stressed that “the Renaissance Dam will not cause any harm to Sudan, but will benefit it in the field of electricity.”
Ahmed added, “We, as states and governments, must preserve the historical relations between the two countries.”
On the issue of borders, the prime minister said that it is an old issue that should be referred to documents to solve it.
The Prime Minister of Ethiopia arrived in Khartoum earlier today, Thursday.
#Sudan #announces #agreement #Ethiopia #Grand #Ethiopian #Renaissance #Dam
Leave a Reply